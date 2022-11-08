DCX IPO Systems Allotment today; Check Status, GMP, and other key details

New Delhi: DCX systems IPO allotment can be announced today at any time. It was informed in the red herring prospectus that the tentative date for shares allotment is 8th November 2022. The company opened the DCX IPO subscription from 31st October to 2nd November 2022 for a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore.

ALSO READ | YouTube soon to allow creators to go live with a guest on phone; Check details

How to check status online: DCX Systems IPO Allotment

The investors who have applied for the DCX IPO share subscription are advised to check by the following methods:

Log in at the official website – bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of IPO. Linkintime.co.in. is the official webiste for the official registrar appointed for DCX Systems IPO.

ALSO READ | Lava Blaze 5G: Cheapest 5G mobile launched; Check price, specs, other details

Here are the steps you can follow

First, Log in at direct BSE link. Second, you need to Select DCX Systems IPO on the website. Third, Enter DCX Systems IPO application number. Fourth, you have to enter the details of PAN card. Fifth, you have to click at I’m not a robot and finally, Click at submit button.

Your DCX system IPO allotment will show on the screen.

Here are the direct links to check the allotment status

You can check out by clikcing on this direct link – bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct link Intime web link – linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

All about DCX IPO

DCX Systems initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 69.79 times on its last day on November 2. The issue, with a price band of Rs 197 to Rs 207 per share. As per reports, the DCX Systems latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 75.

The Bengaluru-based company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies, and are also involved in kitting. DCX Systems' revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 56.64 per cent from Rs 449 crore in fiscal 2020 to Rs 1,102 crore in fiscal 2022.