New Delhi: In a major boost to lakhs of Railway employees across the country, the government has hiked the Dearness Allowance and with a fat arrear payment along with the hike will also be clubbed. The Railway Board has increased the Dearness Allowance of the employees by 14 percent said a report in our hindi digital website Zee Hindi.

What is more joyful for the Railway employees is that along with the DA hike, they will also get huge arrears. The 14 percent DA hike will come with 10 months of arrears. The Railway Board has purportedly announced DA hike in two parts of --7 percent each will be applicable for those employees who are working under the 6th Pay Commission (6th Pay Commission).

Dearness Allowance has been increased by 7 percent (two chunks each) with effect from July 1, 2021 and by 7 percent from January 1, 2022. At present, the employees getting salary under the Sixth Pay Commission are getting 189 percent DA. The DA of these employees will increase to 196 percent with effect from July 1, 2021, i.e by 7 percent. Similarly, on increasing 7 percent from January 1, 2022, it will increase to 203 percent. Clubbing the two hikes, which employees will get payment in their May salary along with arrears of 10 months, said the Zee Hindi report.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 30, 2022 given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 31% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise.