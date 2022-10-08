Dearness Allowance Hike: THIS state increases the DA of its employees by 4% ahead of Diwali festival

New Delhi: Ahead of festivals down the line, the Delhi government has decided to hike the dearness allowance of its employees by 4%. Endorsing the revision of rates by the Centre, the finance department of the Delhi government has forwarded the details to its concerned departments and autonomous bodies, according to an official order.

ALSO READ | Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 instead of iPhone 13 in delivery; Twitterati react

Delhi government decision comes after the Union cabinet increased the dearness allowance of its 41.85 lakh central employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners on September 28 by 4%. Earlier, Rajasthan government had announced to increase the DA by 4% on the same day after the announcement of the Union Cabinet.

ALSO READ | Airtel 5G launch: Step-by-Step guide to activate 5G service on YOUR smartphone

What is Dearness Allowance?

DA is paid by the government to its employees and pensioners to mitigate the impact of inflation on their lives. It is a cost of living adjustment and calculated as a percentage of a person’t basic salary.



(With PTI Inputs)