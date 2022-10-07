Airtel 5G launch: Step-by-Step guide to activate 5G service on YOUR smartphone

New Delhi: Private telecom Airtel has launched its 5G services in 8 cities across the country on October 6 including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Customers are excited to avail the service on their devices for faster and lagging free Internet. However, the service is not currently available for all devices. Customers don’t need to change their SIMs as existing 4G SIMs are compatible with 5G network.

Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Singh Sekhon said, “People need to have 5G phones to access the service, they will not need to replace their existing 4G sim.” Airtel 5G Plus is supported on selected devices right now, but more devices will be added to the list soon.

If you are an Airtel customer and 5G service is available at your location, here’s how you can activate the 5G network on your smartphone now.

Go to the “Settings” app on your smartphone Select “Mobile network” Select the SIM you want to check the 5G network for Tap on the “Preferred network type” option Now tap and select the 5G network type If the 5G network is available in your region, you will see the 5G symbol in a couple of minutes on the status bar

The devices which don’t support 5G right now will get an over-the-air (OTA) update soon from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to support it.