Diwali 2022 Bank holiday: Banks to remain shut in THESE cities today, 24 October

New Delhi: On Monday, October 24, Diwali is being observed, and many banks across India will be closed. Banks across the nation have been closed due to long weekend as they remained closed for three days in a row this week: fourth Saturday, Sunday, and today i.e Monday.

On October 24, banks across India will be closed as per RBI bank holidays list and has been categorised under "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act".

Here is the list of states where banks will remain closed today due to Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi.

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun,Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

These are the remaining days in October 2022 when banks will be closed across the country

Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja: October 25

Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day: October 26

Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: October 27

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja: October 31



Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.