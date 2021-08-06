EPF Withdrawal: Here’s how you can avail instant Rs 1 lakh without any document

Employee Provident Fund (EPF), a government-backed scheme that takes contributions from both employers and employees, comes as the most important thing for savings. Employer and employee both contribute 10% of the basic salary every month.

The accumulated amount can be withdrawn in the event of retirement, or resignation. However, witnessing the tough times for many, the EPFO has now given a chance to the employees to withdraw a part of the amount in case of these crises.

“In life-threatening diseases, many times it becomes imperative to get the patient immediately admitted to hospital on emergency to save his/her life and it is not possible to get the estimate from the hospital in such situations. A need is felt for streamlining the advanced facility for such serious in-patient treatment in hospital wherever family members of employees are not able to manage estimate from the hospital concerned in which such patient has been admitted in an emergency,” the EPFO said.

Sometimes a situation arises where an employee gets admitted to the ICU in a hospital and there is no idea on the expenses, then there is a specific procedure where a patient is admitted to an emergency in a private hospital and competent authority considers it a fit case to grant relaxation in rules for medical bills reimbursement, then advance specified below can also be given.

After that, the employee is asked to submit a request letter from him or any of the family members without an estimate along with details of the hospital and the patient.

A lump sum medical advance up to Rs 1 lakh can easily be granted by the authority with a relaxation on the formality or documents required. This amount is immediately granted on the same working day, given the situation that employee is in. The Ofﬁcer in charge of the concerned office (ACC-ASD for Head Office) should make sure that this medical advance is granted by the next working day after the receipt of the application of advance.

If the amount is above Rs 1 lakh, then the authority further advances the additional amount as per rules.

The medical advance amount will either be credited to the salary account of the employee or will be paid to the Hospital directly.

The employee should submit the bill within 45 days of discharge and the amount from the bill is adjusted from the final bill.

Live TV

#mute