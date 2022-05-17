New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO allows its subscribers for filing of e-nomination from the comfort of their homes. However, it must be noted that the filing of e-nomination will not be possible if your online EPFO member ID does not have a profile picture. So if you log into your account for filing e-nomination, and you don't have a profile photo on your EPFO member ID, you will get "unable to proceed" message.

"Please file your nomination immediately to empower your family members for smooth access to social security in a very convenient way without visiting EPFO offices physically.EPFO is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav and e-nomination is your way of empowering your family members while celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav," reads the EPFO website.

Meanwhile, before uploading your profile picture, you must know about the picture size, format and other details. EPFO has listed out the following details that your profile picture needs to have.

- The photograph is to be taken using a digital camera.

- The photograph is to be restricted to size of 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm before uploading.

- The image should have face prominently visible (80% of the image) with both ears visible.

- The image should be in jpeg or jpg or png format.

EPFO had previously said that the name of the nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be treated as final, whereas after fresh nomination by the account holder, the earlier nomination will be treated as cancelled, says the EPFO.