EPFO: Here’s how you can transfer PF balances of past organisations to your new account online

New Delhi: Most of the times it is seen that employees often forget to transfer the PF balance of the previous organisation when they switch their jobs. However, when they realise that they have to transfer the funds, they get fears visiting the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) office.

However, you can also transfer your PF fund easily at the comfort of your home, despite the number of companies you have switched so far. The whole process is seemingly easy, and here’s how to do it:

1. For transferring your PF funds from your old account to a new one, you will have to visit the official EPFO website: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface.

2. Login using your UAN account details.

3. Go to Members Profile and verify all your personal details such as name, Aadhaar card number, PAN card number, email id, phone number and bank details.

4. You may want to check your passbook before transferring your funds. For that, you have to go view and then select the Passbook option. You have to log in again to view your passbook.

5. For transferring your funds from your old accounts to the new ones, you have to first verify if your previous organisation has marked your entry date and exit date. You have to go to the ‘Service history’ option to check these details.

6. You now have to go to Online Services and click on ‘ONE MEMBER ONE EPF ACCOUNT (transfer request).’ On the next page, you’ll find your personal details, information about your current employer PF account in which all the previous funds will be transferred.

7. At the bottom, you can see the details of all your past employers. Please note that if while transferring funds you have to get approval from the current or past employer.

8. Now enter your UAN details, after which all the PF IDs of your previous employers will be shown to you. Select the PF IDs from which you want to pull out funds, and verify the selection with an OTP.

9. You’ll see a message ‘THE CLAIM HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY SUBMITTED.’ You can now see the transfer claim status. For attestation purposes, you can take a print out and submit it to your company which can send it to the PF office for approval.

10. Within 7-10 day, your PF passbook will be updated with a new balance.

