EPFO members ALERT! Are you yet to update nomination? Do it online in few clicks

EPFO Online Nomination: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added over 9 lakh members in September while its net subscribers were up by 16.82 lakhs. The EPFO came into existence with the promulgation of the Employees' Provident Funds Ordinance on the 15th November, 1951. It was replaced by the Employees' Provident Funds Act, 1952. The EPFO has been urging its subscribers to update their family details, profile data and nominations online. Since lakhs of users join the EPFO every month, they also need to file online nominations. If you are also yet to file your nominations, here is the step-by-step guide to do it online:

First of all, you need to login into the UAN portal using your UAN number and password. If you are logging in for the first time, you will have to create a password for the same. Once you are logged in, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Manage tab and click on 'E-nomination'

2. Select 'YES' in 'Having Family?' option under Familiy Declaration page

3. Click on 'add family details'- more than one nominee can be added.

4. Fill in details of your family members like their Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, relation with you, address, and photo.

5. Click on Nomination details to declare the total amount of share. Then click on ‘Save EPF nomination’.

6. Click on ‘E-sign' to generator Aadhar OTP. Submit ‘OTP’ sent on your mobile number linked with Adhar card.

That's all. Your e-nomination has been completed. If you complete your e-nominations online, no physical documents is required for the purpose. Since the e-nomination is Aadhaar-enabled, the EPFO gets the required data from the UIDAI. Also remember that EPFO never asks its members to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over the phone or on social media. So, if someone asks you to share these details on phone, don't fall into the trap.