EPFO Pensioners alert! Now avail digital life certificate from comfort of your home; check direct link for booking doorstep service

New Delhi: Since the time limit for Pensioners to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra has been extended upto 28th February 2021, there is not much time left actually.

However, for the comfort of 35 lakh EPFO pensioners, you can now submit your Life Certificate digitally. This means, you will not have to visit the office of disbursing agency for physical submission of life certificate and instead use the Aadhaar enabled biometric authentication mechanism to generate DLC.

What is Digital Life Certificate for Pensioner?

Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of central or state government, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation or any other government organization whose pension disbursing agency is live for DLC can take benefit of this facility.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) providing Digital Life Certificate

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) with its unique ability to deliver services at the doorsteps of the pensioners in an assisted mode, is now facilitating the generation of DLC based on the integration with application designed and maintained by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India. This service is available for both IPPB and non-IPPB customers.

Direct link for booking doorstep service

To avail DLC service, a customer can either contact his/her nearest post office or place a request for a doorstep visit by the postman/Grameen Dak Sevak. To Book Doorstep Request through India Post you can check out the following link:

http://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx

The department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has also roped 12 Public Sector Banks which does “Doorstep Banking” for its customers in 100 major cities of the country under Ease of banking reforms. As a result, Public Sector Banks (PSB) Alliance has introduced the service for collection of Life Certificates under the umbrella of Doorstep Banking. This Department also issued instructions, whereby the Banks were directed to resort to Video based Customer Identification Process for obtaining a Life Certificate within the guidelines of RBI which will obviate the need to resort to a bio-metric enabled device.