eSHRAM Portal: Here's how to register on eshram.gov.in

In a bid to create a national database for unrecognised workers, the Government of India developed the portal eSHRAM. Under the portal eshram.gov.in ,all the workers that will register will be enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). As part of this programme 1st year premium will be paid by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Workers need to have an Aadhar Card and Aadhar Card link mobile number to register on the eSHRAM portal. The registration process is very easy.

eshram.gov.in can be directly user registration by interested workers. To simplify the process of transferring benefits directly to a worker's account under social security schemes or any scheme by central or State Government users will have to give his/her bank details.

To register

Login to the official website eshram.gov.in.

Click on “registration on the eshram” on the homepage.

Enter the Aadhar card number followed by the captcha code in and click on send OTP

Follow the subsequent instructions to complete the process

One of the objectives of this program is to register over 38 crore unorganised workers in the country. Moreover, the registration process is completely free. Registration can be done at the common service centre (CSC) or regional offices of the state government.

There are no income criteria to register on the portal however candidates should not be income taxpayer.

