Festive bonanza! THIS bank offers credit up to Rs 25,000 for online shopping without any interest rate or charge; check details here

New Delhi: Many peoples want to purchase a flagship device but because of budget they didn't buy it. If you are also a flagship device enthusiast and not buying because of money. This is the right time for you right now. Many e-commerce platforms along with banks are offering cashback, discount, and exchange offer on the devices ahead of the festive season.

Here are the details of a facility offered by the bank that facilitates online shopping easily.

Offer by ICICI Bank

The private lender is offering a Pay-Later facility to the customers. Under the facility, you can borrow money from ICICI Bank for 30 days with some terms and conditions. The bank's pay-later scheme facilitates customers to have online shopping for up to Rs 20 thousand.

Consumers have to return the amount within 30 days. PayLater account is a digital credit product. This facility is also like a credit card, where you spend first and pay it later. You can pay any type of your bill.

How to avail the benefit?

ICICI Bank's scheme is available only on an 'Invite-only' basis. That is, after seeing your track record and CIBIL report, if the bank feels that you should be given this facility, you will see its pop-up on Pockets Wallet, i-Mobile, and Internet Banking App.

Transaction limit

On Pay later account, you can get 10 to 25 thousand credits from the bank. The bank decides the amount you are eligible for based on several conditions and rules. This amount will be automatically deducted from your account on the due date.

The interest rate or other charges

There is no charge or interest to be paid for availing of this facility. If you have not made the payment within the time frame, you will have to pay a late fine. The charge will be taken till your due is not cleared.