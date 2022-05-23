Filing EPFO e-nomination online? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: E-nomination became essential for Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account holders earlier this year, according to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). This means that EPFO account holders no longer need to provide physical verification when filing or revising their EPF nomination. Instead, users can make the necessary changes by logging onto their EPFO accounts.

EPFO had set a deadline of March 31 for EPF account holders to amend their e-nomination for their accounts. If you haven't updated your EPF account's submitted e-nomination yet, you can do so now by login onto your account. It's worth noting that EPF account holders have the option of having multiple nominees for their accounts. They can also give each nominee a different share of the prize money.

So, if you haven't yet filed your EPFO e-nomination, here's a step-by-step tutorial.

How to file your EPFO e-nomination online

Step 1: Go to EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the option for Service.

Step 3: Choose the For Employees option, then the 'Member UAN/Online Service' option.

Step 4: Log in with your UAN and password.

Step 5: Next, select the 'e-nomination' option from the Manage Tab.

Step 6: On your PC screen, you should now see a Provide Details tab. Here. Save by using the Save button.

Step 7: Then, to update the Family Declaration, click the Yes box.

Step 8: After that, select 'Add Family Details'. You can enter the nominee's name here. You can also nominate many people for your EPFO e-nomination.

Step 9: To declare the total amount of shares, select the 'Nomination Details' option. Then select the option to "Save EFP Nomination."

Step 10: To generate an OTP, select 'E-sign.'

Step 11: Finally, enter the OTP issued to the phone number associated with your Aadhaar account.

Your e-nomination for the EPF is now complete.