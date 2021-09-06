Five Ways to Add a Midas Touch This Festive Season

The festive season brings in cheer, and it’s also a good time that you rethink and realign the finances, after all, we all wish to experience exponential growth year after year. While the festive season demands that you get together with your family and friends, exchange gifts, party with them, and be tempted to spend lavish, it is also important that you pay attention to your health and wealth. Let’s look at what are the 5 useful ways in which you can enrich your festive galore.

1. Invest in gold: Buying gold in India especially during the festive season is considered auspicious. It holds an important place in our Indian culture, and apart from rendering ornamental value, gold jewelry has long proved its mettle against the hedge of the volatile market. Make the most of this tradition and gift yourself a beautiful gold ornament. Purchasing gold jewelry from a trusted online retailer like Melorra can fetch you great deals without compromising on quality. Their online website www.melorra.com houses thousands of the latest jewelry designs. From Melorra gold rings, charming necklaces to simple gold coins, you will find everything under a single roof. Hop over to this website to indulge in a luxury shopping experience from the comfort of your couch.

2. Real-estate investment: Investing in a real estate property during the festive season is a good way to increase your financial fitness. During this time lot of companies launch new projects, offer great discounts and deals to their customer. A lot of us get salary hikes and bonuses, instead of spending it on unmindful things, you can use it to pay as a down payment for your dream home. You can take advantage of lower home loan or property loan rates from the banks during the festive season.

3. Get family health insurance: The saying ‘health is wealth’ is true in every word it is spelled. Increased stress, sedentary lifestyle coupled with unhealthy eating habits is boosting lifestyle-related diseases. This has mandated everyone to have health insurance coverage that acts as a cushion against financial stress when a medical emergency happens. So if you have been postponing this for months, then this festive season health insurance is the best gift that you can give your family and to yourself.

4. Enroll in a wellness program: Overindulgence during the festive season is a common norm, but this time, stay disciplined and follow a healthy diet. Enrolling in a wellness program helps you learn how to implement healthy choices that will benefit you in the long run. You will feel rejuvenated and ready to take on the world with a fresh perspective.

5. Spend time with family: This festive season don’t forget to take a break from the hectic work schedule and plan quality time with your family. You can plan a small getaway to a nearby tourist destination or even take a staycation. You can also plan a fun-filled outdoor activity day with your children and get to know them even better. Family time promotes trust between family members and strengthens the emotional bond.

We hope the above 5 suggested ways will enhance your happiness during the festive season.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)