Get benefits upto Rs 1.3 lakh on PM Jan Dhan Yojana Bank Account, but don't forget to link THIS Document

New Delhi. Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders get several financial benefits along with universal access to banking services.

These benefits are like having one basic savings bank account for unbanked person; no requirement to maintain any minimum balance; earning interest on the deposit in PMJDY accounts; and getting access to Rupay Debit card is provided to PMJDY account holder.

Accident Insurance Cover of Rs 1 lakh (enhanced to Rs 2 lakh to new PMJDY accounts opened after 28.8.2018) is available with RuPay card issued to the PMJDY account holders. General Insurance Cover of Rs 30,000.

An overdraft (OD) facility up to Rs 10,000 to eligible account holders is available.

PMJDY accounts are eligible for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme.

However, it is to be noted that the benefits upto Rs 1.3 lakh can be availed only if the account is linked with Aadhaar card. The government has made it mandatory to link the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana bank account to your Aadhaar card under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

How to link Aadhaar with PM Jan Dhan Yojana Bank Account?

There are four ways using which you can link your Aadhaar with PM Jan Dhan Yojana Bank Account –by going to the bank physically, by using SMS facility and by going to your ATM.

Important Documents required for linking Aadhaar with Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana Bank Account

Aadhaar number

ATM Card

Aadhaar registered mobile number to receive the OTP and send SMS

Bank passbook

The PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014, and was simultaneously launched on August 28, 2014, to foster financial inclusion.

This national mission was launched to ensure people have access to financial services, namely, banking, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner.

