Good News for Defence Pensioners: Centre extends pension benefits to THESE personnel

In good news for defence staff, the central government has extended pension benefits to some personnel who have completed at least 10 years of service. In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry of Defence said that it has extended pro-rata pension benefits to Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO)/Other Ranks with 10 years of service and who join PSUs.

"Ministry of Defence (MoD) has extended the benefit of the provision of pro-rata pension to JCOs/ORs of the Defence Services, having not less than 10 years of qualifying service in Defence Service, who join/joined Central Public Enterprises/Central Autonomous Bodies/ Central Public Sector Undertaking on permanent absorption/employment. Earlier this benefit was limited to the commissioned officers only," said the ministry.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh approved a proposal of the Department of Ex-servicemen in this regard and the Ministry issued necessary order dated 04.11.2022. JCOs/ORs with not less than 10 years of qualifying service in Defence Service will be entitled to receive pro-rata pension in accordance with provisions of this order.

The order reads, "The pro-rata pension of JCOs/ORs who get absorbed/appointed in Central public enterprises/central autonomous body/central public sector undertaking will be calculated as per provisions applicable for calculation of pension of regular JCOs/ORs at the time of absorption. Death-cum retirement gratuity, based on the length of qualifying service of a JCO/OR till the date of his/her absorption will be admissible, as calculated under the DCRG Rules as applicable before absorption."

It is notable that the provisions will apply to those JCOs/ORs who are absorbed/appointed in Central Public Sector Enterprises / Central Public Sector Undertaking (on or after 06.03.1985) or Central Autonomous bodies (on or after 31.03.1987). However, the financial benefit in past cases will be allowed prospectively from the date of issue of this order.