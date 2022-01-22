Good news for LIC Policy Holders! Get free LIC credit card sitting at home, here's how

New Delhi: You can get a free credit card if you are a customer or policy holder of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC of India) and an agent. In fact, in collaboration with IDBI Bank, LIC CSL recently launched the Rupay Credit Card.
Lumine Card and Eclat Cards Credit Card are the names of the cards. This credit card is currently exclusively available to LIC agents, members, and policyholders. There is also an intention to make this available to the entire public.
This credit card has numerous advantages. If you pay the LIC premium, you will receive double the reward points. Apart from the fuel surcharge while filling up with gasoline, these cards offer a variety of other benefits.
Both of these credit cards were jointly offered by LIC and IDBI Bank. The LIC CSL Lumin Platinum Credit Card is the first, and the LIC CSL Eclat Select Credit Card is the second.
Benefits of LIC’s Lumin and Eclat credit cards
- The Lumin and Eclat cards come with a generous credit limit.
- When you spend Rs.100 on your Lumin card, you will receive 3 Delight Points.
- For every $100 spent on the Eclat Credit Card, you will receive 4 Delight Points.
- If the cardholder pays the LIC premium using this, the reward points will be doubled. That is, for every Rs.100 spent, you would receive six to eight reward points.
- LIC IDBI Eclat cardholders are also entitled to complimentary lounge access at domestic and international airports.
- If you make a transaction of Rs 400 or more using these cards, you will receive a 1% fuel surcharge reimbursement.
- If you make a purchase worth more than $3000, you can easily convert it into simple instalments (EMI).
- The unique feature is that there is no processing cost or foreclosure fee.
- You can convert your money into EMIs of 3, 6, 9, or 12 months if you wish, depending on your needs.
- These credit cards are also covered by accident insurance. That is, the nominee receives the advantage of additional appealing insurance coverage, such as cover, credit shield cover, and zero lost card, in the event of the cardholder's accidental or natural death.
- However, this reimbursement will only be accessible if a card transaction occurred within 90 days of the insurance claim on your card.
- Using this card also earns you Welcome Bonus Points. If you spend Rs 10000 within 60 days of receiving the card, you will receive 1000 or 1500 Welcome Bonus Delight Points. You can use these points to purchase lifestyle things.
- The most important aspect is that there is no membership charge or annual fee to pay for it.
- If you're having a card made in your name, you'll be able to order two more add-on cards in the future.
- After you've made the card for yourself, you may add any other family members to it. It also doesn't come with any additional fees.