Good news for LIC Policy Holders! Get free LIC credit card sitting at home, here's how

New Delhi: You can get a free credit card if you are a customer or policy holder of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC of India) and an agent. In fact, in collaboration with IDBI Bank, LIC CSL recently launched the Rupay Credit Card.

Lumine Card and Eclat Cards Credit Card are the names of the cards. This credit card is currently exclusively available to LIC agents, members, and policyholders. There is also an intention to make this available to the entire public.

This credit card has numerous advantages. If you pay the LIC premium, you will receive double the reward points. Apart from the fuel surcharge while filling up with gasoline, these cards offer a variety of other benefits.

Both of these credit cards were jointly offered by LIC and IDBI Bank. The LIC CSL Lumin Platinum Credit Card is the first, and the LIC CSL Eclat Select Credit Card is the second.

Benefits of LIC’s Lumin and Eclat credit cards