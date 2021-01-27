Good news for PM-Kisan beneficiaries: Kisan credit card to be issued to 12 lakh farmers in this state

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government had recently released the seventh instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, while for nearly 12 lakh beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh, the state government is going to issue Kisan credit card to them.

A Zeebiz report said that the Uttar Pradesh government has already prepared Kisan Credit Card for 1.53 crore farmers of the total 2.43 crore beneficiaries, while nearly 90 lakh farmers have been lined up for KYC application. The beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan scheme can also apply for issuing of Kisan Credit card by completing the KYC formalities.

Here’s the process of applying Kisan Credit Card

First of all, visit the official site of PM Kisan Yojana (pmkisan.gov.in).

Download the Kisan Credit Card form from the website.

You have to fill this form along with the documents of your arable land, details of the crop.

You have declare whether you already have Kisan Credit Card.

ID proof like - Voter card, PAN card, Passport, Aadhaar card, Driving license must be furnished.

KCC can be obtained from any co-operative bank, Regional Rural Bank (RRB).

Banks like SBI, BOI and IDBI Bank issue Kisan Credit Card.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issues RuPay KCC.

The Kisan Credit Card Scheme aims at providing adequate and timely credit support from the banking system under a single window with flexible and simplified procedure to the farmers to meet the short term credit requirements for cultivation of crops, investment credit requirements for agriculture and allied activities and other needs.

The Government of India provides interest subvention of 2% and Prompt Repayment Incentive of 3% to the farmers, thus making the credit available at a very subsidized rate of 4% per annum. Government has taken a major farmer friendly steps by extending the benefits of KCC with interest subvention in 2019 to Animal Husbandry including Dairy and Fisheries farmers for their working capital requirement and raising the existing limit of collateral free agriculture loan from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs.1.60 lakh.