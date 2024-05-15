Good News For SBI Customers! SBI FD Interest Rates Hiked Effective Today; Check SBI Latest Fixed Deposit Rates

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a hike in its Fixed Deposit rates with effect from May 15, 2024. SBI has announced to hike its Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates for Deposits below Rs 2 crore.

SBI in its website has announced Revision in Interest Rates on Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rs. 2 crore) w.e.f. 15.05.2024. The revised interest rates are as under:

General Public Senior Citizen Tenors Existing Rates for Public w.e.f. 27/12/2023 Revised Rates for Public w.e.f. 15/05/2024 Existing Rates for Senior 27/12/2023 Revised Rates for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 15/05/2024 7 days to 45 days 3.50 3.50 4.00 4.00 46 days to 179 days 4.75 5.50 5.25 6.00 180 days to 210 days 5.75 6.00 5.25 6.50 211 days to less than 1 year 6.00 6.25 6.50 6.75 1 Year to less than 2 years 6.80 6.80 7.30 7.30 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.00 7.50 7.50 3 years to less than 5 years 6.75 6.75 7.25 7.25 5 years and up to 10 years 6.50 6.50 7.50* 7.50*

*Including additional premium of 50 bps under ”SBI We-care” deposit scheme.

The specific tenor scheme of “400 days” (Amrit Kalash) at Rate of Interest of 7.10 % w.e.f. 12- April- 2023. Senior Citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. The Scheme will be valid till 30-September-2024.

SBI GREEN RUPEE TERM DEPOSIT is available for three specific tenors of 1111, 1777 & 2222 days, at 10 bps below Card Rate for Retail deposits.