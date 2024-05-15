Good News For SBI Customers! SBI FD Interest Rates Hiked Effective Today; Check SBI Latest Fixed Deposit Rates
SBI in its website has announced Revision in Interest Rates on Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rs. 2 crore) w.e.f. 15.05.2024. The revised interest rates are as under:
New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a hike in its Fixed Deposit rates with effect from May 15, 2024. SBI has announced to hike its Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates for Deposits below Rs 2 crore.
|General Public
|Senior Citizen
|Tenors
|Existing Rates for Public w.e.f. 27/12/2023
|Revised Rates for Public w.e.f. 15/05/2024
|Existing Rates for Senior 27/12/2023
|Revised Rates for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 15/05/2024
|7 days to 45 days
|3.50
|3.50
|4.00
|4.00
|46 days to 179 days
|4.75
|5.50
|5.25
|6.00
|180 days to 210 days
|5.75
|6.00
|5.25
|6.50
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.00
|6.25
|6.50
|6.75
|1 Year to less than 2 years
|6.80
|6.80
|7.30
|7.30
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.00
|7.50
|7.50
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.75
|6.75
|7.25
|7.25
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.50
|6.50
|7.50*
|7.50*
*Including additional premium of 50 bps under ”SBI We-care” deposit scheme.
The specific tenor scheme of “400 days” (Amrit Kalash) at Rate of Interest of 7.10 % w.e.f. 12- April- 2023. Senior Citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. The Scheme will be valid till 30-September-2024.
SBI GREEN RUPEE TERM DEPOSIT is available for three specific tenors of 1111, 1777 & 2222 days, at 10 bps below Card Rate for Retail deposits.
