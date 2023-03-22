topStoriesenglish2586831
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INCOME TAX

Good News For Taxpayers: I-T Dept Launches App To View TDS, Interest, Dividend Income Info

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds, other information (GST Data, Foreign Remittances, etc.) as available in AIS/TIS.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 09:12 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Good News For Taxpayers: I-T Dept Launches App To View TDS, Interest, Dividend Income Info

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has launched the 'AIS for Taxpayer' mobile app which will give taxpayers a comprehensive view of their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends and share transactions, and an option to provide feedback. The mobile app will facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)/ Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

'AIS for Taxpayer' is a mobile application provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department, and is available on Google Play and App Store. "The app is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds, other information (GST Data, Foreign Remittances, etc.) as available in AIS/TIS.

The taxpayer also has the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app. To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayer can set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

"This is another initiative of the Income Tax Department in the area of providing enhanced taxpayer services facilitating ease of compliance," the I-T department said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926