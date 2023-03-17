Good News For Widows As This Government Hikes Monthly Pension To Rs 3000

Widow Pension Update: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy told the territorial assembly on Friday that the monthly assistance of Rs 2000 paid now to the widows by the government would be raised to Rs 3000. He also said free bus travel in the government-run Road Transport Corporation vehicles initially meant for the women of scheduled caste community would be extended to all women. The pension (monthly assistance) now paid at Rs 2000 for a widow would be raised to Rs 3000, he added.

Noting that unseasonal rain in Karaikal region had affected paddy in February, he said farmers who suffered the crop loss to an extent of 4111.50 hectares would be paid a compensation of Rs 7500 for an hectare of land.

As many as 5,137 farmers would be covered in Karaikal region. He said that this compensation would be available in addition to production incentives of Rs 12,500 per hectare of land. He said that his government would soon unveil of a health insurance scheme to benefit all card holders (red or yellow colour ration cards).

Earlier, during zero hour, members cutting across party lines brought to the notice of the government the sufferings of residents and vehicle riders due to stray dogs in the Union Territory. Some of the members wanted the government to intensify steps to provide vehicles to the municipal bodies to transport the stray canines to areas meant for impounding them. To this, Agriculture Minister C.Djeacoumar said whenever a drive was launched against the stray dogs "some groups come out with strong protest against the government's steps. We are practically helpless in launching the drive against the stray animals."