हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

Good news! RTGS fund transfer service to be available 24X7 from This date

Currently, RTGS is available for customers from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm on all working days of a week, except second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Good news! RTGS fund transfer service to be available 24X7 from This date

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), used for large value transactions, will be made available round-the-clock from on all days from 00:30 hours of December 14.

India is one of the few countries to operate the system 24x7. "Accordingly, RTGS 24x7x365 will be launched with effect from 00:30 hours on December 14, 2020," the central bank said in a statement.

Announcing the December 2020 bi-monthly RBI Monetary Policy decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, customers will get round-the-clock availability of Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System soon.

Currently, RTGS is available for customers from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm on all working days of a week, except second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

RTGS is a financial transaction system, where there is continuous and real-time settlement of fund transfers, individually on a transaction-by-transaction basis. RTGS transactions or transfers have no amount cap.

What is RTGS?

RTGS is a financial transaction system, where there is continuous and real-time settlement of fund transfers, individually on a transaction-by-transaction basis. RTGS transactions or transfers have no amount cap.

What is the minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS?

The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is Rs 2 lakh with no upper or maximum ceiling.

Since July 2019, RBI stopped levying charges on transactions through NEFT and RTGS, with an aim to promote digital transactions in the country.

The central bank has also decided to grant perpetual validity for Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) issued to Payment System Operators (PSOs) to reduce licensing uncertainties.

Live TV

#mute

Currently, the RBI issues "on-tap" authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 to non-banks issuing Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs), operating White Label ATMs (WLAs) or the Trade Receivables Discounting Systems (TReDS), or participating as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units (BBPOUs).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RBIRTGSonline transactionNEFT
Next
Story

ESIC beneficiaries can avail health services in private hospitals: Know types of facilities allowed and not allowed
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M40S

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee panicked by JP Nadda’s mission 200+?