Government to set up digital intelligence unit to tackle financial irregularities

In order to take strict action against financial irregularities, the government is planning to set up an intelligence unit and a consumer protection system to address the rising concern and irritation of consumers over Unsolicited Messages on mobile phones, repeated harassment through SMS, promising fraudulent loan transactions and above all make digital transaction safe and secure.

Chaired by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Pasad, the meeting saw the presence of the Secretary(T), Member (T) and DDG (Access Service).

"In the meeting, the Minister of Communication directed officials to take strict action against erring telemarketers and individuals involved in harassment of telecom subscribers. Further, the minister observed that telecom resources are also being used to carry out financial frauds and dupe the common man of his hard-earned money,” the statement read.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) already has regulations in place to check pesky calls. However, several unregistered telemarketers still make calls to people which often also leads to fraudulent incidents.

"Clear directions were issued to the officials to take strict and tangible action to stop such activities immediately," a statement said on Monday.

On February 3, the Delhi High Court directed Trai to ensure "complete and strict" implementation of the regulation issued by it in 2018 for curbing Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC).

At the license service area level, Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) system will also be created.

"The above system will strengthen the trust of people in the digital ecosystem and will make financial digital transactions primarily through mobile more secure and reliable, which will result in the promotion of Digital India," the statement said.

Prasad has directed the officials of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to conduct a meeting with telecom operators and telemarketers to apprise them of the seriousness of the issue and to ensure compliance with laid down rules and procedures in this regard.