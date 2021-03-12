Govt launches Mera RATION App to help One Nation One Ration Card beneficiaries, coming in 14 languages soon

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has launched the "Mera Ration App" for One Nation One Ration Card beneficiaries. One Nation One Ration Card System is an important citizen centric reform. Its implementation ensures availability of ration to beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially the migrant workers and their families, at any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country.

The App is currently available in English and Hindi. More functions will be added in app in coming days or months. The App will be soon available in 14 languages.

These are the benefits of Mera Ration App

Locate nearby fair price shop.



Check foodgrain entitlement.



Recent transactions.



Status of adhar seeding.



Migrants can register their migration details through app.



Option to give suggestion or feedback.

The One Nation One Ration Card reform especially empowers the migratory population mostly labourers, daily wagers, urban poor like rag pickers, street dwellers, temporary workers in organised and unorganised sectors, domestic workers etc, who frequently change their place of dwelling to be self reliant in food security. This technology driven reform enables the migrant beneficiaries to get their entitled quota of food grains from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS) enabled fair Price Shops of their choice anywhere in the country.

The One Nation One Ration Card reform also enables the States in better targeting of beneficiaries, elimination of bogus/ duplicate/ineligible card holders resulting in enhanced welfare and reduced leakage. Further, to ensure seamless inter-state portability of a ration card, Aadhar seeding of all ration cards as well as biometric authentication of beneficiaries through automation of all Fair Price Shops (FPSs) with installation of electronic point of sale (e-PoS) devices are essential.