Gruha Laxmi Scheme: Rs 2,000 To Be Given To Women; Check Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility, Last Date

New Delhi: Gruha Lakshmi Scheme announced by the Karnataka government that gives financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to women head of the family can now be accessed both online and offline, if you are applying.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar has explained that the scheme is expected to cost Rs 30,000 crore annually to the government.

The Karnataka government has announced that the applications for Gruha Laxmi scheme under which Rs 2,000 monthly allowance would be given to women heads of the family is being received from June 16.

Gruha Laxmi Scheme 2023: How To Apply?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched the Seva Sindhu portal at Shakthi Bhavan and beneficiaries can submit applications now. Beneficiaries of the Gruha Laxmi Scheme can submit application online as well as offline.

Gruha Laxmi Scheme 2023: Who Can Apply?

The BPL and Antyodaya card holders can submit applications. They can submit applications free of cost in Seva Sindhu portal, Bengaluru One, Karnataka One and Grama One centres. The applications of tax payers are going to be rejected and it is not possible to conceal the fact as well.

Gruha Laxmi Scheme 2023: Documents Required To Apply?

The applicants will have to provide her and husband`s Aadhaar Card. For any doubts, they can call 1902 helpline number.

Gruha Laxmi Scheme 2023: Last Date To Apply?

There is no last date for submission of application. The process of receiving applications will be on throughout the year.

Gruha Laxmi Scheme 2023: Direct Link To Apply

If you are eligible for Gruha Laxmi Scheme 2023, you can visit Karnataka Government direct website for Gruha Laxmi Scheme 2023 https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Sevasindhu/English and apply for it.