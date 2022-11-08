Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Is today a bank holiday? Bank branches will be closed in THESE CITIES today, check full list

New Delhi: Several bank branches will remain closed today in various states owing celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima. Before visiting your bank branch today, you must note down the list of states where Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima will be celebrated and during which banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned list of states where banking operations will remain closed today.

Here is the list of CITIES where banks will be closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima as per the RBI LIST

Agartala Ahmedabad Aizawl • Belapur • Bengaluru Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai Dehradun • Gangtok Guwahati Hyderabad • Imphal Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi Kolkata • Lucknow • Mumbai • Nagpur • New Delhi • Panaji Patna Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong Shimla • Srinagar •

The red dots signify the cities where banks will be closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.