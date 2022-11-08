topStoriesenglish
INDIAN BANK HOLIDAYS 2022

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Is today a bank holiday? Bank branches will be closed in THESE CITIES today, check full list

Here is the list of CITIES where banks will be closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima as per the RBI LIST.

 

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Is today a bank holiday? Bank branches will be closed in THESE CITIES today, check full list

New Delhi: Several bank branches will remain closed today in various states owing celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima. Before visiting your bank branch today, you must note down the list of states where Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima will be celebrated and during which banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned list of states where banking operations will remain closed today. (Also read: Musk tells Twitter followers to vote for Republicans in US midterms)

Here is the list of CITIES where banks will be closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima as per the RBI LIST

 

Agartala  
Ahmedabad  
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru  
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai  
Dehradun
Gangtok  
Guwahati  
Hyderabad
Imphal  
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi  
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji  
Patna  
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong  
Shimla
Srinagar

The red dots signify the cities where banks will be closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

 

