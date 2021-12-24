Have you ever seen India's zero rupee note? Know when and why it was printed, fascinating details about it

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank (RBI) prints notes of various denominations --starting from Rs 1 to Rs 2,000. But how would you feel if we tell you that there is a zero rupee note too that exists in the country?

Well, the zero rupee note is not a typical Indian note having sovereign guarantee by the RBI, but was published by a Chennai-based NGO called 5th Pillar in the year 2007 to fight corruption. (Also read:THIS rare coin fetches Rs 2.6 crore at online auction, here’s how)

The notes can be downloaded in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

"Zero Rupee Notes are distributed by 5th Pillar volunteers in railway stations, bus stations, and market places to raise awareness about bribery and reminding the public of their rights and alternative solutions that are otherwise available. Information desks were set up at the entrance of marriage halls during wedding ceremonies, birthday parties and social gatherings and Zero Rupee notes are distributed and information booklets and pamphlets were distributed," reads the NGO's website.

The website further mentions that "Students and the public were urged to sign on huge Zero Rupee Note banners of 30 ft in length and 15 ft in height which were carried to more than 1200 schools, colleges and public meetings in the last 5 years, thereby obtaining more than 5 lakh signatures from citizens as a mark of endorsement to their “Zero corruption” pledge that “I will neither receive nor give bribe” which is printed on the bottom of the front side of the Zero Rupee Note."

