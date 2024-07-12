HDFC Bank UPI, NEFT, RTGS, ATM Withdrawals To Be Unavailable Today, 13 July–Check Detailed Timings

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced that it is going to temporarily halt UPI services on July 13 due to migration of its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new engineered platform.

"We are conducting a system upgrade at HDFC Bank on Saturday, 13th July 2024, from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM. This upgrade aims to enhance your banking experience by improving performance speed, expanding capacity for high traffic and boosting overall reliability," HDFC Bank has said.

To make your future online banking experience better, we're undergoing a system upgrade._



HDFC UPI Services To Be Unavailable At THESE Timings On July 13

HDFC UPI Services will be unavailable at two intervals --one is from 3:00 AM to 3:45 AM and the other is from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM --informed the bank.

For HDFC Bank Account holders the following UPI services will not be available in the said time



Send and receive money

Merchant payment (QR or online)

Balance enquiry

Set or change pin

NetBanking, Mobile Banking, Online Fund Transfer To Be Unavailable On July 13

NetBanking and Mobile Banking services will be unavailable throughout the entire upgrade period i.e, from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Meanwhile, online fund transfer modes --IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers as well as branch transfers --will also remain unavailable throughout the upgrade period.

Can You Use Your HDFC ATM Card On July 13?

During the upgrade period, HDFC customers can withdraw cash from ATMs with the HDFC Bank debit card and credit cards. Though there will be some restricted limits on the usage. Usage of debit and credit cards on swipe machines will be permitted.

Critical Services impacted during the system upgrade:

"Please plan your banking activities accordingly, as some services will be temporarily unavailable during this 13 and a half hour period," said the bank.



HDFC Credit Card Charges To Be Revised From August

HDFC Bank has meanwhile made an important announcement relating to its Credit Card. The bank has said that effective from 1st August 2024, it will be making following revision to the Credit card charges.

The new payment charges pertain to Rental Transactions, Fuel Transactions, Utility Transactions, Educational Transactions, International / Cross Currency Transactions, Rewards Redemption towards Statement Credit, Finance Charges and Easy-EMI Processing Fee.