HDFC Bank UPI, NEFT, RTGS, ATM Withdrawals To Be Unavailable Today, 13 July–Check Detailed Timings

HDFC Bank is doing a system upgrade today, owing to which a host of personal banking facilities will remain affected. Check details.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 07:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
HDFC Bank UPI, NEFT, RTGS, ATM Withdrawals To Be Unavailable Today, 13 July–Check Detailed Timings

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced that it is going to temporarily halt UPI services on July 13 due to migration of its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new engineered platform.

"We are conducting a system upgrade at HDFC Bank on Saturday, 13th July 2024, from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM. This upgrade aims to enhance your banking experience by improving performance speed, expanding capacity for high traffic and boosting overall reliability," HDFC Bank has said.

HDFC UPI Services To Be Unavailable At THESE Timings On July 13

HDFC UPI Services will be unavailable at two intervals --one is from 3:00 AM to 3:45 AM and the other is from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM --informed the bank. 

For HDFC Bank Account holders the following UPI services will not be available in the said time

Send and receive money
Merchant payment (QR or online)
Balance enquiry
Set or change pin

NetBanking, Mobile Banking, Online Fund Transfer To Be Unavailable On July 13

NetBanking and Mobile Banking services will be unavailable throughout the entire upgrade period i.e, from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Meanwhile, online fund transfer modes --IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers as well as branch transfers --will also remain unavailable throughout the upgrade period.

Can You Use Your HDFC ATM Card On July 13?

During the upgrade period, HDFC customers can withdraw cash from ATMs with the HDFC Bank debit card and credit cards. Though there will be some restricted limits on the usage. Usage of debit and credit cards on swipe machines will be permitted.

Critical Services impacted during the system upgrade:

 

Time
 		 3:00AM - 3:45AM 3:45AM - 9:30AM 9:30AM - 12:45PM 12:45PM - 4:30PM
UPI
 		 Not Available Available Not Available Available
ATM & Debit Cards
 		 Available with
Restricted limits*		 Available Available with
Restricted limits*		 Available
NetBanking &
MobileBanking
 		 Partially Available Partially Available Partially Available Partially Available
Other Fund
Transfer Modes**
 		 Not available Not Available Not available Not available
Credit Cards
 		 Available # Available Available # Available
Prepaid Forex Cards
& INR Cards
 		 Available @ Available Available @ Available

"Please plan your banking activities accordingly, as some services will be temporarily unavailable during this 13 and a half hour period," said the bank.

HDFC Credit Card Charges To Be Revised From August

HDFC Bank has meanwhile made an important announcement relating to its Credit Card. The bank has said that effective from 1st August 2024, it will be making following revision to the Credit card charges.

The new payment charges pertain to Rental Transactions, Fuel Transactions, Utility Transactions, Educational Transactions, International / Cross Currency Transactions, Rewards Redemption towards Statement Credit, Finance Charges and Easy-EMI Processing Fee.

