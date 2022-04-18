Here’s how to check PF balance via SMS, missed call, online

New Delhi: Members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can check the balance of their EPF accounts from the comfort of their own homes. Members of the PF can do so by sending SMS and making missed phone calls.

The EPFO website and the UMANG app can also be used to check the EPF balance.

PF members must text "EPFOHO UAN LAN" to 7738299899 from a registered mobile number.

The first three characters of the selected language, such as HIN for Hindi and TAM for Tamil, make up LAN.

EPF members can call 011-22901406 from their registered cellphone number to report a missed call.

Members of the PF can access their accounts through the 'EPF Passbook Portal' at https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.

Logging in requires the use of a UAN and a password.

After that, you must 'Download/View Passbook.'

The UMANG App allows you to check your EPF balance.

You must go to EPFO after opening the app.

Members of the PF must go to 'Employee Centric Services' and then 'View Passbook.'

To view your passbook, you must log in with your Universal Account Number (UAN).

Live TV

#mute