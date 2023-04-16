Himachal Pradesh Govt Announces DA Hike By 3% For 2.15 Lakh State Employees

New Delhi: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu led Himachal Pradesh government has announced to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state employees and pensioners by 3%. The decision was taken on Saturday on the occasion of the state-level Himachal Day by the CM Sukhu. The move is expected to benefit over 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 pensioners.

The increase of DA will put an additional burden of about Rs 500 crore on the state’s exchequer, as per the official statement said.

Moreover, he also announced a pension of Rs 1,500 for all women residents of the Spiti valley above 18 years from June, opening of a college, and to make a 50-bed Community Health Centre in Kaza town operational. CM Sukhvinder Sukhu was in Kaza, a place bordering China, where he unfurled the national flag at the height of 12,000 at the state-level Himachal Day function.

Central Govt DA Hike

The Government of India increased the DA of central employees and pensioners last month by 4% to 42% due from January 1, 2023. They had long been demanding to increase the DA amid high inflation and shooting prices of food and fuel.

Himachal Day Celebration Across The State

The Himachal Day celebrations were held at Kaza town, the 'Land of Lamas' bordering China, in the Spiti sub-division of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district for the first time. After unfurling the national flag, Sukhu conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of the state and expressed his gratitude to Yashwant Singh Parmar, the first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu also announced a 50-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) and a college in Kaza. He said that the state government would take up the issue of developing an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley with the Defence Ministry.

Besides, being important from a strategic point of view this will also help in boosting tourism activities, Sukhu added. He said that a road will also be constructed from Atargu to Mud in Pin Valley for Rs 34 crore, as part of the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.