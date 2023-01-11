New Delhi: A home loan borrower from another bank or lender can transfer his/her loan balance to India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI).

The SBI website says that it offers "offers Balance Transfer of home loan that enables a customer to transfer home loan from Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), Private and Foreign Banks, Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) registered with National Housing Bank (NHB) and Borrower’s employers if they are Central/State Govt or their undertakings or Public Sector Undertaking subject to condition that the borrower should satisfy the eligibility criteria for availing Home Loan as per the Bank's instruction and has serviced interest and/or installment of the existing loan regularly, as per the original terms of sanction." (Also read: How to Activate SBI WhatsApp Banking System via SMS, online? Check process here)

The borrower should have valid documents evidencing the title to the house/flat.

Home Loan Transfer to SBI: Here is the complete list of documents you will be required to submit

List of papers/ documents applicable to all applicants:

Employer Identity Card

Loan Application: Completed Loan Application form duly filled with 3 Passport size photographs

Proof of Identity (Any one): PAN/ Passport/ Driver’s License/ Voter ID card

Proof of Residence/ Address (Any one): Recent copy of Telephone Bill/ Electricity Bill/Water Bill/Piped Gas Bill or copy of Passport/ Driving License/Aadhar Card

Property Papers:

NOC from Society/Builder

Registered agreement for sale

Occupancy Certificate

Share Certificate(only for Maharastra), Maintenance Bill, Electricity Bill, property tax receipt

Chain of all old Agreements for sale



Account Statement:

Last 6 months Bank Account Statements for all Bank Accounts held by the applicant/s



Income Proof for Salaried Applicant/ Co-applicant/ Guarantor:

Salary Slip or Salary Certificate of last 3 months

Copy of Form 16 for last 2 years or copy of IT Returns for last 2 financial years, acknowledged by IT Dept.



Income Proof for Non-Salaried Applicant/ Co-applicant/ Guarantor:

Business address proof

IT returns for last 3 years

Balance Sheet & Profit & loss A/c for last 3 years

Business Licence Details(or equivalent)

TDS Certificate (Form 16A, if applicable)

Certificate of qualification (for C.A./ Doctor and other professionals)



Documents from the other Bank:

List of original documents held at Bank

Loan a/c statement for the past one year

Sanction Letter

Interim Period Security