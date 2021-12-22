How to change or add nominee in Provident Fund online – Step by step process explained here

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) offers several online facilities to the PF subscribers so that they don’t have to pay visit to the regulatory body’s office for minor updates.

EPF e-nomination service is one such facility which can be availed online.

Here is the online process on how you can file e-nomination for your member account by sitting at home.

1.Visit EPFO ​​website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php and click on the SERVICE option

2. Click on For Employees section. After being redirected, you will have to click on the Member UAN / Online Service option.

3. Now, login with the your UAN ID and password.

4. Now go to the MANAGE tab in the drop down menu and select E-Nomination.

5. Now select YES option and update the family declaration.

6. Click on Add Family Details and select Nomination Details from which you can declare the total amount to be shared.

6. Now click on Save EPF nomination.

7. On the next page, click on e-sign option.

7. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhar card

8. Once you furnish the OTP and click on SUBMIT button, your nomination process will be completed.

