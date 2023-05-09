How To Change SBI Bank Account From One Branch To Another Branch Online – Explained In 10 Simple Steps

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, provides its clients with a number of online services for simple and straightforward transactions. Using SBI's online banking services, you can change the bank branch for a savings account from the comfort of your home. As a result, you no longer need to visit the branch to complete this task.

Through Internet Banking, you can quickly change the branch of your SBI account. You will need the branch code of the bank branch where you want to transfer the account in order to input the request to change the branch of your SBI savings account using online banking. Additionally, you should start using internet banking and register your mobile number with the bank.

Here is the step by step process to change SBI Bank Account From One Branch To Another Branch Online

1. First of all log on to SBI official website onlinesbi.com.

2. Click on 'Personal Banking' option.

3. Click on User Name and Password.

4. After this you will have tab of e-service in front, click it.

5. Click on Transfer Savings Account.

6. Select your account to be transferred.

7. Write the IFSC code of the branch you want to transfer the account to.

8. Check everything once and press Confirm button.

9. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Fill it and then press Confirm.

10. After a few days, your account will be transferred to the branch you have requested for.

You can change your branch in addition to doing so online by using the YONO app or YONO Lite. Keep in mind that in order to update the account without an OTP, your cell phone must be connected to your bank account. Since practically all of SBI's services are now available online due to the corona pandemic, consumers no longer need to visit the branch to complete any tasks.