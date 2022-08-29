ICICI Bank collaborates with NPCI to unveil RuPay credit cards

New Delhi: ICICI Bank announced a partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday to launch a range of credit cards on the RuPay payment network. The ICICI Bank RuPay Credit Card is currently available in the Coral variant of the Bank's Gemstone series, with Rubyx and Sapphiro variants coming soon.

The contactless card comes with a slew of perks and benefits, including reward points for everyday purchases like shopping and dining, utility bill payment, complimentary domestic airport and railway lounge access, waiver of fuel surcharges, and discounts on movie tickets and dining, among others. The card also provides the cardholder with exclusive RuPay network benefits such as accident insurance coverage and dedicated personal concierge services.

“ICICI Bank has always been at the forefront of offering innovative, powerful and distinctive value propositions for its customers. We are delighted to partner with NPCI to launch ICICI Bank Credit Cards on RuPay network, which is an Indian card payments network equipped with state-of-the-art technology. This partnership has combined the advantages of ICICI Bank Credit Cards with RuPay’s exclusive offerings, providing enhanced benefits to customers. We will add more cards from our Gemstone collections to the family of ICICI Bank Rupay debit and credit cards," Sudipta Roy, Head- Credit Cards, Payment Solutions and Merchant Ecosystem, ICICI Bank, said.

"We believe that our partnership with ICICI Bank will provide users of this card with a convenient, rewarding, and delightful shopping experience." "Over the years, RuPay has gradually established itself as a modern, contemporary, and youthful brand by providing innovative and customer-oriented value propositions supported by cutting-edge technology," said Praveena Rai, COO of NPCI.