ICICI BANK

ICICI Bank Debit Card Rules 2024 For Airport Lounge Access: Check Latest Eligibility And Spend Period From October 1

ICICI Bank Debit Card Airport Lounge Access: Check out the illustration below to understand the Spend period along with the Lounge eligibility period.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: ICICI Bank has said that, starting October 01, 2024, customers can enjoy two complimentary airport lounge access by spending Rs 10,000 in the preceding calendar quarter. 

"Spends made in the preceding calendar quarter will unlock access for the subsequent calendar quarter. To be eligible for complimentary lounge access in Oct- Nov- Dec, 2024 quarter, you need to spend a minimum of Rs 10,000 in the Jul-Aug-Sept, 2024 quarter and similarly for following quarters. This updated criteria to avail complimentary domestic airport lounge access will be applicable for below cards:

Sr. No. Spend period Lounge eligibility period
1 Customer spends Rs 10,000 Jun 26, 2024 to Sep 25, 2024 Complimentary lounge access(es) between Oct 1, 2024 to Dec 31, 2024
2 Customer spends Rs 10,000 Sep 26, 2024 to Dec 25, 2024 Complimentary lounge access(es) between Jan 1 2025, to March 31, 2025

ICICI Bank has said that this updated criteria to avail complimentary domestic airport lounge access will be applicable for below cards:

ICICI Bank Coral Paywave Debit Card ICICI Bank Expressions Business MasterCard Debit card
ICICI Bank Rupay Coral debit Card ICICI Bank Expressions MasterCard Debit card
ICICI Bank Coral Business MasterCard ICICI Bank Expressions Paywave Debit Card
ICICI Bank Coral Business Debit Card ICICI Bank Expressions Business Debit card
ICICI Bank Coral MasterCard ICICI Bank Paywave Expressions Debit card
ICICI Bank Coral Paywave Business Debit card ICICI Bank Expressions Coral Business MasterCard Debit card
ICICI Bank Coral Chip Debit Card ICICI Bank Expressions Coral MasterCard Debit card
ICICI Bank Rubyx Debit Card ICICI Bank Expressions Business Coral Debit Card
ICICI Bank Rupay Rubyx Debit Card ICICI Bank Expressions Coral Debit card
ICICI Bank Rubyx MasterCard Debit Card  

ICICI bank has said that for debit cards quarterly spends limit of Rs 10,000, e-commerce, POS transactions will be considered. ATM transactions and cash withdrawals will not be considered.

"Eligible cardholders need to present their valid, unexpired cards, and a valid air ticket or boarding pass for travel on the same or next day at the entrance of the participating Lounges to gain entry. An authorisation amount of Rs.2 shall be charged on each eligible card presented at the entrance to the Participating Lounge. It's important to note that the free access is generally limited to the cardholder, any accompanying guest(s) may incur charge(s). This program is provided by a third party and governed by such third party terms and conditions," ICIC bank mentioned in its website.

 

