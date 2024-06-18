ICICI Credit Card Related Charges Changing From 1 July 2024 --Check Latest Rates

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has announced several new changes pertaining to its credit card charges. The new/revised charges will be applicable from 1 July 2024, ICICI bank has said.

Bringing the much needed respite to its customers, the bank is discontinuing several charges related to credit card. However, ICICI Bank is hiking charges related to card replacement fee.

ICICI Bank has said that with effect from July 1, 2024 it will charge Rs 200 as Card replacement fee as against current charges of Rs 100 for all cards.

Exception is Rs 3500 for Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card vis-a-vis Exception Rs 199 for ICICI Bank Expressions Credit Card) and Rs 3500 for Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card.

ICICI Bank is going to discontinue Cheque/Cash pick-up fee of Rs 100 per pick-up from July 1, 2024. Other charges that the bank is going to discontinue from July 1, 2024 are Charge slip request of 100 per charge slip; Outstation cheque processing fee of 1 percent of the cheque value, subject to a minimum of Rs 100; and Duplicate statement request (beyond 3months) of Rs 100.

On credit cards, ICICI bank says that the cards will have the same pricing; irrespective of the network variant opted for, unless stated otherwise. Cards with no Joining Fee / Annual Fee will have no joining / annual benefits. This applies to all cards, except Accelero ICICI Bank Credit Card. Cards sourced with no Joining / Annual fee, will not have these charges levied in the statement cycles. However, the Bank reserves the right to revise the policy and charge Annual fee on the card in future with due intimation to customer as per regulatory guidelines.