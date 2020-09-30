Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.18 lakh cr issued to 33.54 lakh taxpayers till September 29

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.18 lakh crore to over 33 lakh taxpayers in 6 months till September 29.

This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 32,230 crore issued to 31.75 lakh taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 86,094 crore to over 1.78 lakh taxpayers during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 29th September,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 32,230 crore have been issued in 31,75,358 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) tweeted.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 29th September,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 32,230 crore have been issued in 31,75,358cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540cases. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 30, 2020

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has also extended the deadline for filing belated and revised ITRs for Assessment Year 2019-20 from September 30, 2020 to November 30, 2020 due to difficulties faced by people in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

"On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated & revised ITRs for Assessment Yr 2019-20 from 30th September, 2020 to 30th November, 2020.Order u/s 119(2a) issued," CBDT tweeted.