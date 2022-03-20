Income Tax Return Filing: Here's how to verify ITR other than Aadhaar

New Delhi: The procedure for filing an income tax return (ITR) finishes with ITR verification, which must be completed within 120 days of submission or your ITR would be considered invalid. The Aadhaar-based OTP is the most straightforward method of authenticating your ITR. However, if you meet two prerequisites, you can use this strategy. The first requirement is for your PAN to be linked to your Aadhaar, and the second is for your Aadhaar number to be linked to an active mobile phone. If you do not meet the aforementioned two requirements, you will be unable to validate your ITR using an Aadhaar-based OTP.

It should be mentioned that there are five other options to check the tax return (ITR), one of which is an offline method. Aside from the Aadhaar-based OTP approach, there are five other ways to verify your ITR:

Signed ITR-V receipt: To have your tax return confirmed, send a signed copy of your ITR-V (Acknowledgement receipt) to the I-T Department. The return, however, must be signed in blue ink and sent via normal or quick mail. ITR-V should not be sent by courier. The address for the speed post at CPC Bangalore is 'CPC, Post Box No - 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bangalore - 560100, Karnataka, India.' When your ITR is received, you will be notified through SMS on your registered phone number and email address.

Via net banking: On the e-filing portal's e-verify page, select your bank; you will then be sent to the bank's net banking page. After logging in, select the e-verify option to complete the process.

Net banking: The third approach to check your ITR is to generate an Electronic Verification Code using your bank account (EVC). To create EVC, you must have a pre-validated bank account. Remember that receiving an income tax refund necessitates pre-validation of your bank account.

Taxpayers who have a pre-validated and EVC-enabled demat account are eligible for this procedure. On the e-Verify screen, select 'Through Demat Account' and then click 'Continue.' The EVC will be prepared and sent to the phone number and email address you give. After entering the EVC sent to your cell phone number and email address linked with your demat account, click e-Verify.

Bank ATM: Seven banks offer e-verification using an ATM card. The banks in concern are Kotak Mahindra Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, and Axis Bank. If you have a bank account with one of the above-mentioned banks and your PAN number is linked to it, you can generate EVC using your bank ATM card. To do so, go to your bank's ATM and swipe your ATM card. After inputting your ATM PIN, select Generate EVC for Income Tax Filing. An EVC will be sent to your registered email and mobile number.