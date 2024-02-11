New Delhi: If you've been wondering how to save on everyday expenses, cashback credit cards might be the solution you've been looking for. Known for their simplicity and effectiveness, these cards offer a straightforward benefit to your spending. Using a credit card can give you cashback, meaning you get back some money from your purchases.

But not all cashback cards are the same. Some give you a set percentage back on everything you buy, while others offer more cashback on certain types of purchases.

With the right credit card, you can earn money back on the things you buy the most, like groceries or online shopping. To help you choose the best option, here's a list of the top cashback credit cards in India:

Best Cashback Credit Cards In India For February 2024:

Cashback SBI Card: Annual Charge

The joining fee is Rs 999 and the same for the annual/renewal fee.

Cashback SBI Card: Benefits

5 percent cashback on all online spending and 1 percent cashback on all offline spending.

Axis Ace Credit Card: Annual Charge

The joining fee and annual/renewal fee are both Rs 499.

Axis Ace Credit Card: Benefits

5 percent cashback on utility bill payments and recharges via Google Pay, and 4 percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato, and Ola.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Annual Charge

The joining fee and annual/renewal fee are Rs 500 each.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Benefits

5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart purchases and 4 percent cashback on partner merchants like Swiggy, PVR, etc.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Annual Charge

No joining fee or annual/renewal fee.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Benefits

Up to 5 percent cashback on Amazon purchases and 1 percent cashback on all offline spends.

HDFC Millennia Credit Card: Annual Charge

The joining fee and annual/renewal fee are Rs 1000 each.

HDFC Millennia Credit Card: Benefits

5 percent cash back on major online brand spends and 1 percent cash back on other spends.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card: Annual Charge

The joining fee and annual/renewal fee are Rs 500 each.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card: Benefits

Up to 25 percent cashback on transactions at the Airtel Thanks app.

Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card: Annual Charge

The joining fee and annual/renewal fee are Rs 499 each.

Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card: Benefits

2X cashback on online spending and low interest of 0.99 percent per month on credit card EMIs.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card: Annual Charge

The joining fee and annual/renewal fee are Rs 500 each.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card: Benefits

10 percent cashback on Swiggy food orders, Instamart, Dineout & Genie, and 5 percent cashback on online spending.