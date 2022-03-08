International Women's Day: EPFO urges companies to facilitate e-nomination of women employees and be rewarded

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged companies to allow 100 percent e-nomination of their women employees in order to be recognised and rewarded this Women's Day, which is today March 8, 2022.

EPFO has tweeted that establishments that have filed an e-nomination for December 2021 and January 2022 are eligible for this declaration.

"We urge all establishments to facilitate 100% eNomination of Women employees and get recognised and rewarded this International Womens Day," said the EPFO tweet.

EPFO had previously said that the name of the nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be treated as final, whereas after fresh nomination by the account holder, the earlier nomination will be treated as cancelled, says the EPFO.

Here is the online process on how you can file e-nomination for your member account by sitting at home.

1.Visit EPFO website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php and click on the SERVICE option

2. Click on For Employees section. After being redirected, you will have to click on the Member UAN / Online Service option.

3. Now, login with the your UAN ID and password.

4. Now go to the MANAGE tab in the drop down menu and select E-Nomination.

5. Now select YES option and update the family declaration.

6. Click on Add Family Details and select Nomination Details from which you can declare the total amount to be shared.

6. Now click on Save EPF nomination.

7. On the next page, click on e-sign option.

7. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhar card

8. Once you furnish the OTP and click on SUBMIT button, your nomination process will be completed.

Live TV

#mute