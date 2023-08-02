ITR Filing AY 2023-24: Are You Waiting For ITR Refund? When Can You Expect It, And How Can You Check Its Status?

New Delhi: Every year, taxpayers across the country file their income tax returns with the hope of receiving a tax refund. If the amount paid in taxes exceeds the actual tax liability, individuals are eligible for a refund. The process of claiming refunds has become smoother over the years, thanks to technological advancements. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide to checking income tax refund status and shed light on the timeline for taxpayers to expect their refunds.

Step-by-Step Guide to Checking Income Tax Refund Status

If you are waiting for your ITR refunds, you can follow this guide to check the status.



Visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal: Head to the official income tax e-filing portal, which serves as the digital platform for tax-related transactions.

Log In: Use your User ID, Password, Date of Birth/Date of Incorporation, and enter the Captcha to log in to the e-Filing website.

Navigate to "My Account": Once logged in, locate the "My Account" section, where you will find various options related to your tax filings.

Click on "Refund/Demand Status": In the "My Account" section, select "Refund/Demand Status" to proceed with checking the status of your refund.

Choose "Income Tax Returns": From the drop-down menu, select "Income Tax Returns" and click on "Submit."

Locate Your Acknowledgment Number: Find and click on your acknowledgment number corresponding to the financial year 2022-23. For this financial year, the assessment year is AY 2023-24.

View Comprehensive Details: After clicking on your acknowledgment number, a new webpage will appear, providing you with a comprehensive overview of your filed income tax return (ITR). This information includes the date of filing the ITR, processing status, and the date of refund issuance.

By following these simple steps, you will have access to detailed information about your ITR filing and the status of your tax refund.

Timeline for ITR Refunds

Once the Income Tax Return (ITR) has been processed, the Centralized Processing Center (CPC) endeavors to process your tax refund within 20 to 45 days. With technological advancements, the average processing time for refunds has significantly decreased, making it faster and more efficient. However, it is essential to note that the timeline for receiving a refund may vary based on individual cases and circumstances.

Filing income tax returns is an essential obligation for taxpayers, and claiming a tax refund is a well-deserved reward for those who have paid more in taxes than their actual tax liability. With the ease of online processes and the Income Tax e-Filing Portal, individuals can now conveniently check the status of their income tax refund. As the Income Tax Department continues to embrace technology, taxpayers can expect quicker and more streamlined processes, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for all.