ITR Filing for FY 2020-21: Step-by-step guide to Log-in to new income tax website

New Delhi: The deadline for filing of Income Tax Return (ITR), the annual ritual by individuals and other category of taxpayers is nearing.

This year's income tax return will be filed for the Assessment Year 2021-22 or FY 2020-21. The ITR this year is applicable for income earned between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. (Also read: Know your Income Tax slab, check detailed table here)

While the majority of the people might have already filed their Income Tax Return, it is possible that a lot of us are yet to file it. Using the Income Tax Website 2.0, users can file their taxes themselves.

Here is how to Log in to the New income Tax website to file your ITR

- Visit the new income tax e-portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/

- Select LOGIN HERE option

- Enter Your User ID option (this will be your Permanent Account Number or PAN card number)

- Click on CONTINUE

- Confirm the SECURE ACCESS MESSAGE that you have received

- Click on CONTINUE

- Now choose from these options – 6-digit OTP via text message or voice call. Note that OTP will be valid for 15 minutes. You will be given three chances to enter the right OTP

- After making your choice, click on the option and Enter.

- Enter the OTP (either received on your registered mobile number or email ID)

- Click on LOGIN.

Alternatively, you can use your registered Aadhaar number or net banking to log in to the new income tax e-filing portal.

The process will be same as above, for Aadhaar login while for net banking, you will have to enter your user ID and password to log in.

