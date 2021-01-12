ITR filing FY 2019-20: Will last date for ITR Filing be extend again? Know what CBDT said

New Delhi: Though the last date of filing Income Tax returns for FY 2019-20 is over for individual filers, there has been a constant rumours in the media that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) may extend the ITR deadline further.

Clearing the air on the media buzz, CBDT has said that there will be no extension for the above group of ITR filers for AY 2020-21. Replying to an RTI query, CBDT told the Gujarat High Court that there was no such plan. It also apprised the Gujarat HC that the due date for Audit Report filing has already been extended till 15th February 2021.

Recently, the Income Tax department had tweeted the last set of statistics of Income tax refunds filed as on January 10. The I-T department has said that 31,04,761 ITRs have been filed upto midnight of 10th Jan, 2021 and 1,93,552 ITRs filed in the last 1hr. It has also added that in case of any issues, people can connect with the department by filling THIS FORM.

It may be recalled that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on December 20 extended the deadline for filing ITRs for Assessment Year 2020-21 (FY 2019-20) for certain cases till February 15, 2021, due to difficulties faced by people in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals was extended by 10 days to January 10, 2021 while that for companies has been extended till February 15, 2021.

This year, taxpayers are required to submit the returns for the FY 2019-20 financial year and the assessment year would be AY 2020-21.