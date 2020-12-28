हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ITR filing FY 2019-20

ITR filing FY 2019-2020: File your tax return for free using SBI YONO app; here's how

For simple ITR Filing, the process is available for free SBI YONO app. 

ITR filing FY 2019-2020: File your tax return for free using SBI YONO app; here&#039;s how

New Delhi: With just three days remaining for you to file your income tax returns (ITR), you must not wait till the last moment.

While there are several online options available before you for filing your income tax returns including income tax official website https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, SBI's Yono app can be also very useful.

For simple ITR Filing, the process is available for free. However, if you pay a little, you can avail CA assisted services. "Saving bhi, ITR filing bhi.File your Income Tax Return with Tax2win on YONO for free,"

SBI has tweeted.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had extended the due date of filing all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 to December 31. Tax payers will be filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21).

Here is a quick recap of documents that you should keep handy before filing your ITR.

1. PAN Card

2. Aadhaar card number

3. Salary/Pension: Form 16 from Employer(s)

4. Bank Statement/passbook for interest on saving account and on fixed deposits

5. Verify the tax payment details as available in your form 26AS.

 

