ITR filing FY 2020-21: Now fill ITR 1 and ITR 4 using single offline JSON Utility; check what it means for salaried class

New Delhi: From the assessment year 2021-22, the Income Tax department is doing away with Excel & Java version of ITR utilities and is introducing single JSON Utility.

For AY 2021-22, the ITR 1 to ITR 4 can be filled using single JSON Utility while mport of Prefill file is mandatory in utility. User can now download and fill the offline utility for ITR 1 & 4 (AY 2021-22). The utility for other ITRs will be enabled shortly, the I-T department said.

Here are 5 things to know before you Start using the Utility

1. This Offline Utility is enabled only for ITR-1 and ITR-4. Other ITRs will be added in the utility in subsequent releases.

2. The Utility is based on new technology “JSON”.

3. It is enabled to import and pre-fill the data from e-filing portal. You can fill the balance data. You can also edit the profile data other than PAN data in the utility, however, it is suggested to edit the same in your Profile at efiling website and regenerate prefill data.

4. Facility to upload ITR at the e-filing portal is not enabled. You can fill and save it either within the utility or export output json file to your system.

5. Once filing is enabled, you can upload the same at e-filing portal.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on April 1 notified Income Tax Return Forms (ITR Forms) for the Assessment Year 2021-22 (FY 2020-21). There is no change in the manner of filing of ITR Forms as compared to last year.

Keeping in view the ongoing crisis due to COVID pandemic and to facilitate the taxpayers, no significant change have been made to the ITR Forms in comparison to the last year’s ITR Forms. Only the bare minimum changes necessitated due to amendments in the Income-tax Act, 1961 have been made, an official statement said.

