New Delhi: The deadline for filing tax returns for the 2021-22 fiscal ended July 31, 2022. Those who have filed their ITR for FY 2021-22 and are eligible to get their ITR refund can view it on Tax Information Network service of the Income Tax Department.

ITR Filing FY 2021-22: Here is how to view Refund/Demand Status

Go to https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

On the left hand side, go to "TAX INFORMATION"

You will be taken to a new page: https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/tax-information-services.aspx

In the Tax Services Slab, you will find "Status of Tax Refund"

Upon clicking that can view Refund/ Demand Status, by following the below steps:

Login to e-Filing website with User ID, Password, Date of Birth/Date of Incorporation and Captcha.

Go to My Account and click on "Refund/Demand Status".

Below details would be displayed.

Assessment Year

Status

Reason (For Refund Failure if any)

Mode of Payment is displayed.

Taxpayer can now view Refund/ Demand Status.

The Income Tax department had on August 1 tweeted that about 5.83 crore ITRs for AY 22-23 were filed till 31st July, 2022. “New record for Income Tax Department as over 72.42 lakh ITRs filed on a single day i.e on 31st July, 2022, “ ITR tweet reads.