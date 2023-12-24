trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702364
LIC BIMA JYOTI PLAN

Invest In This LIC's Policy For Double Benefits: Check Details

Investors in the Bima Jyoti Plan are set to receive a substantial return on their investment, with an annual return of INR 50 for every INR 1,000 invested.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Policy tenure ranges from 15 to 20 years.
  • Age eligibility for policy purchase is between 90 days and 60 years.
  • The maturity age spans from 18 to 75 years.
Invest In This LIC's Policy For Double Benefits: Check Details File Photo

New Delhi: LIC offers numerous investment plans. All are designed to fulfill the needs of different categories of people. The Bima Jyoti Plan stands out as a unique offering from the behemoth, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing financial solutions that cater to the varied needs of its customers.

With guaranteed returns and a focus on both savings and security, this policy reflects LIC's ongoing efforts to make insurance accessible and beneficial to a broad spectrum of individuals. LIC Bima Jyoti Plan is a non-linked, non-participating individual life insurance savings plan that aims to provide families with guaranteed savings and security. (Also Read: Forgot To Take Medicines? Don't Worry, Your Android Phone May Come Handy: Here's How)

LIC Bima Jyoti Plan: Investment Returns

Investors in the Bima Jyoti Plan are set to receive a substantial return on their investment, with an annual return of INR 50 for every INR 1,000 invested. (Also Read: AI Can Now Predict Your Death Date: Researchers)

LIC Bima Jyoti Plan: Death Benefit

Additionally, in the unfortunate event of the policyholder's demise before the policy term concludes, the family stands to benefit from the death benefit. For those who live through the entire policy term, guaranteed returns become a key feature.

Key Features of Bima Jyoti Plan:

- Minimum assured amount of INR 1 lakh.

- No maximum limit on the Sum Assured.

- Policy tenure ranges from 15 to 20 years.

- Initial mandatory investment for the first 5 years.

- Age eligibility for policy purchase is between 90 days and 60 years.

- The maturity age spans from 18 to 75 years.

LIC Bima Jyoti Plan: Premium Payment Modes

Interested individuals can choose to invest in the Bima Jyoti Plan through monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual premium payment modes.

LIC Bima Jyoti Plan: Investment Limits

Monthly investments can start from INR 5,000, while annual investments can go up to INR 50,000.

LIC Bima Jyoti Plan: How To Buy?

The policy can be purchased through both LIC branches and online channels.

