LIC JEEVAN DHARA II

LIC Unveils Jeevan Dhara II: Check Benefits, Features, And More

Policyholders are eligible for a guaranteed annuity from the beginning, with 11 annuity options available.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
LIC Unveils Jeevan Dhara II: Check Benefits, Features, And More File Photo

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a new saving and annuity plan named Jeevan Dhara II, offering a secure alternative for individuals hesitant about market risks. Unveiled by LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty on January 19, the plan opens for applications starting January 22, 2024.

Tailored as an individual, savings, deferred annuity scheme, Jeevan Dhara II provides life cover during the deferment period and promises higher annuity rates as individuals age. (Also Read: Decoding Budget Terms: What Is Halwa Ceremony? Check All About The Event)

Key Features Of Jeevan Dhara II

Guaranteed Annuity

Policyholders are eligible for a guaranteed annuity from the beginning, with 11 annuity options available. (Also Read: From Tata To Birla: Check List Of Prominent Industrialists Invited For Ram Temple Consecration)

Higher Annuity Rates

The plan assures higher annuity rates as individuals reach advanced ages.

Life Cover During Deferment

Life cover is available throughout the deferment period, enhancing the policy's protective features.

Loan Facility

Annuity options with a return of premium/purchase price offer a loan facility during or after the deferment period.

Eligibility And Age Criteria

Individuals must be a minimum of 20 years old (last birthday) to be eligible for Jeevan Dhara II. Maximum entry age varies based on the annuity option chosen, with limits of 80, 70, or 65 years minus the deferment period.

Benefits Offered

Incentive For High Premiums

The plan provides an incentive by increasing the annuity rate for high premiums, purchase prices, online sales, and top-up annuity.
Flexibility in Payouts: Applicants can opt for a lump-sum amount in return for a reduction in annuity payments.

