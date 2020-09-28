Long Bank holidays on October 2020: Plan your banking activities in advance

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of October 2020. If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well (considering you work in banks or around banking activities).

It must also be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of October 2020 Check out the list of bank holidays

02 OCTOBER Friday, Mahatma Gandhi Jaanti

04 OCTOBER Sunday

08 OCTOBER Thursday, Chellum regional holiday

10 OCTOBER Second Saturday

11 OCTOBER Sunday

17 OCTOBER Saturday, Kati Bihu in Assam

18 OCTOBER Sunday

23 OCTOBER Friday, Mahashaptami Regional Holiday

24 OCTOBER Saturday, Mahashtami Regional Holiday

25 OCTOBER Sunday

26 OCTOBER Monday, Vijaya Dashami

29 OCTOBER Thursday, Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday

30 OCTOBER Friday, Eid-e-Milad

31 OCTOBER Saturday, Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday

From the above list 08 to 11 October can be taken as a long Holiday, while the stretch from 23rd October to 26 October is a sure long holiday. You must plan your banking activities ahead of the days or after the days in between the holiday period.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.