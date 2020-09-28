हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Long Bank holidays on October 2020: Plan your banking activities in advance

You must note that bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies.

Long Bank holidays on October 2020: Plan your banking activities in advance

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of October 2020. If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well (considering you work in banks or around banking activities).

It must also be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of October 2020 Check out the list of bank holidays

02 OCTOBER  Friday, Mahatma Gandhi Jaanti

04 OCTOBER  Sunday

08 OCTOBER  Thursday, Chellum regional holiday

10 OCTOBER  Second Saturday

11 OCTOBER  Sunday

17 OCTOBER  Saturday, Kati Bihu in Assam

18 OCTOBER  Sunday

23 OCTOBER  Friday, Mahashaptami Regional Holiday

24 OCTOBER  Saturday, Mahashtami Regional Holiday

25 OCTOBER  Sunday

26 OCTOBER  Monday, Vijaya Dashami

29 OCTOBER  Thursday, Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday

30 OCTOBER  Friday, Eid-e-Milad

31 OCTOBER  Saturday, Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday

From the above list 08 to 11 October can be taken as a long Holiday, while the stretch from 23rd October to 26 October is a sure long holiday. You must plan your banking activities ahead of the days or after the days in between the holiday period.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

 

