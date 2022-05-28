Lost your ATM-cum-Debit card? Here's how to block the card

New Delhi: If you are an SBI bank customer who has misplaced or lost your ATM-cum-Debit Card, follow the steps below to block or report it.

Keep a separate note of the Card number and the account number in a place where you can easily find it. If the Card is lost, forgotten, or stolen, block it right away. Card blocking protects the cardholder from unauthorised usage of the card. Any of the following channels can be used to block the card:

Through SMS – By texting "BLOCKXXXX" to 567676 from the registered mobile phone number (XXXX is the last 4-digits of CardCard).

* Through a 24 x 7 helpline (1800-11-22-11/1800-425-3800/+9180-26599990) - The Contact Center will ask for certain details about the cardholder before restricting the CardCard to guarantee that it is not used fraudulently by anyone.

Through SBI Quick mobile application - The option "ATM cum Debit Card" can be used to block the card. The cardholder must only use their registered mobile number to access the SBI Quick mobile application. The cardholder will need the final four digits of CardCard to block it.

* Through SBI Anywhere mobile applications - Card can be blocked by selecting "Debit Card Hotlisting" from the 'Services' menu on the post-login page and following the on-screen instructions. Card can also be disabled using the "Card Blocking" option on the pre-login screen.

* Through Internet Banking - If the cardholder uses internet banking, the card can be restricted. The feature can be found under post-login >> e-services >> ATM Card Services >> Stop using your ATM card. To finish blocking your CardCard, go through the menu options.

* Through SBI Branch – Please bring a formal request to any SBI branch to have your lost or stolen Card blocked.

How to manage your ATM-cum-Debit usage functionality?

* Your Card has a pre-set limit for purchase transactions (i.e., in stores or online) as well as cash withdrawal limits at ATMs. Through internet banking (Post login >> e-services >> ATM Card Services), you can select your channel-wise (i.e., for use at ATMs, merchant establishments, and over the internet) usage limit (Only below the pre-set limit is allowed).

* Your Card when received can be used at any channel (i.e., for usage at ATMs, merchant establishments and over online). However, Bank is providing you the option for disabling/enabling channel (i.e., for usage at ATMs, merchant establishments and over online) of usage based on your requirement through internet banking (Post login >> e-services >> ATM Card Services) and through SBI Quick mobile application using option "ATM cum Debit Card".

* Your Card when received can be used for domestic and international transactions (applicable only for international Card variants). However, Bank is providing you the option for disabling/enabling use mode (i.e., domestic or international) based on your requirement through internet banking (Post login >> e-services >> ATM Card Services) and through SBI Quick mobile application using option "ATM cum Debit Card".

Some of the facilities are also available through SMS, refer to the welcome letter sent along with CardCard. The above facilities can also be availed by giving a written request at any nearest SBI Branch with a service charge.